The Anacortes City Council voted Monday to drop the charges for parking time limit violations in the city from a misdemeanor to a class 2 civil infraction, in line with other similar violations.
It should not be a criminal offense to park incorrectly, council member Ryan Walters said at the meeting.
The violations focus on those violating the city's 72-hour parking limit ordinance.
The city discovered the misdemeanor level of punishment while doing research for a proposed ordinance that would limit the amount of time that people can park oversized vehicles on the street.
According to the state, a misdemeanor is punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.
In comparison, a class 2 civil infraction is punishable by up to a $125 fine.
Lowering this level of the infraction means the punishment will better match the situation, Walters said.
Because this classification as a misdemeanor had been overlooked in the past, the council made the move to take immediate emergency action to replace the ordinance at its Monday meeting.
Council members Jeremy Carter, Carolyn Moulton, Christine Cleland-McGrath, Bruce McDougall and Walters all voted for the new ordinance. Council members Anthony Young and Amanda Hubik were absent.
The council also voted to throw out cases currently at the prosector's office involving persons being charged with a misdemeanor for a parking offense. However, the city also cannot charge them with infractions because that law was not yet in place when they originally violated the parking ordinances, he said. Law cannot be retroactive.
In the future, parking offenses may lead to a civil infraction charge.
The original ordinance, which focused on parking limits for oversized vehicles, is still under discussion.
It was proposed at the same time as two other ordinances regarding public safety, one about sitting or laying down on sidewalks in the business district during daytime hours and one about trespassing disruptive people from city facilities. The City Council previously passed both those ordinances.
