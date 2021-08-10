The City of Anacortes plans to purchase new school beacons for multiple school zones on city streets and new body cameras for the Police Department.
The two expenditures required the City Council to amend the Capital Facilities Plan and the 2021 budget so they can be made in time.
A bill passed by the state Legislature this year requires the use of recording equipment for police use by 2022 and the school beacons are planned to be installed in time to operate in the coming school year.
The city will replace 20 flashing school signs. A grant was pursued by the city to fund the purchase, but it was not awarded.
Director of Public Works Fred Buckenmeyer said there were problems with the old beacons and a lack of service to fix them.
These 40 new beacon units, attached to 20 poles, will be solar-powered LEDs that can be remotely managed via a cloud-based app called BlinkLink. The equipment cost in total comes to $111,675.
The final plans were brought before the council Monday, Aug. 9, after a two-week hearing, which is required for any changes to the Capital Facilities Plan. The council unanimously approved the plan, which would fund the beacon purchase through a real estate excise tax.
The school zones near Anacortes High School, Anacortes Middle School, Island View Elementary, Mount Erie Elementary and the Whitney Early Childhood Education Center will receive the new beacons.
The council also voted to amend the 2021 budget to include the purchase of 28 body cameras as part of a five-year contract, which will cost $100,262, including delivery and training, according to city documents.
Police Chief Dave Floyd said his goal is to get officers using the cameras on Dec. 1, a month before the state’s required deadline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.