Retail and restaurant space in the central business district will likely soon be allowed to expand into temporarily closed portions of Commercial Avenue to help follow social distancing guidelines and encourage economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, as discussed by the Anacortes City Council at Monday’s virtual meeting.
A resolution outlining guidelines for such expansion was not approved by the council, however the idea was strongly supported, and a trial run is in the works that would close Commercial Avenue from 5 p.m. Friday, July 17, to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 18. A revised resolution is expected to be presented to the council next week.
“If you could imagine looking down Commercial Avenue during a closure period of perhaps Friday afternoon from 5 p.m. through 10 p.m. on Saturday and seeing people in the street, tables, chairs in the street and retail goods in the street and people enjoying themselves on a nice sunny day like today. That’s the intent on all this,” said Director of Planning, Community and Economic Development Don Measamer.
The city received word from the governor’s office that opening up the streets to be used for business expansion area is “a go,” he said. Barriers will be used to block off Commercial Avenue and cones to block the alleys to prevent traffic.
The street closure idea goes hand-in-hand with the order of 10 parklets, which the council approved in June. Each parklet takes up the space of a parking spot and can be used by businesses to expand seating areas during business hours and used by the general public afterward.
“I verbally heard from three businesses, and they’re curious but they’re fearful,” Mayor Laurie Gere said. “My concern is that we give them a chance to wrap their head around this. Coming out of COVID-19 and now we’re blocking the street. If you have an elderly customer, how are you going to get to them? I’m all for it; I’m pro doing it, but we have to have that mentioned.”
Shutting down Commercial Avenue isn’t new for Anacortes. The various festivals that usually highlight a bustling summer tourism season often involve closing portions of the road, but this particular closure involves the expansion of the businesses in the area rather than bringing in businesses from outside.
“There’s a concern sometimes that open streets is like a festival bringing people from out of town. This is a way to engage our residents in their downtown core that might not ordinarily come downtown because it’s filled with tourists,” council member Carolyn Moulton said. “We’re not going to have the tourists this year, obviously, so let’s bring our people down.”
The idea is rooted in both supporting the local businesses in the area and allowing residents to shop in open spaces without fear of shopping in confined indoor areas during a pandemic.
The council discussed whether it is more appropriate to wait until Phase 3 of the state’s Safe Start plan, or sooner while the weather is nice but the advancement to further phases is uncertain.
“I think we need to get it started sooner than later. I’m not inclined to wait until sometime in August when the parklets arrive to start this process,” Council member Christine Cleland-McGrath said.
With Skagit County now in Phase 2, gatherings are limited to 50 people or fewer. One concern from Measamer is that the street closure would likely bring more than 50 people to gather in the closed-off area. However, it’s unclear how exactly to quantify the number of people in what size area. Some would be seated at restaurants or in parklets, and some would not. According to guidance from the Governor’s Office, it should be allowed, Measamer said.
“I’m very much in support of doing this trial. I think our downtown businesses need it, and so do we as consumers and as shoppers,” Council member Anthony Young said. “We’re looking for ways to participate in our downtown and be more social but also do social distancing.”
The importance of continuing to follow public health guidelines — with masks and distance — is critical, especially as people begin to be around each other more, as they would be in the closed-street scenario, Young said.
“At some point, given the numbers, if we don’t trend downward, we won’t ever really be able to open up,” Young said. “We’ve got to be careful of that.”
Measamer said he has been in contact with a sign company for that reason, to add reminders to the public to follow health guidelines and encourage people to wear masks and keep safe distances. Mask and hand sanitizer stations were discussed as options to have throughout the closed street area.
Over the next several days, Gere said she and Measamer will visit businesses in the central business district to check in and get their perspectives on the open street idea.
“Without the businesses participation we have nothing,” Gere said.
