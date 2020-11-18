The City of Anacortes may take $2.9 million from its cash reserves to balance its 2021 budget.
City Finance Director Steve Hoglund told the City Council on Monday that he expects the city will have $72.6 million in expenditures in 2021 but will bring in $69.7 million.
The city was able to soften the economic blow from the pandemic earlier this year by freezing hiring and holding off on major equipment purchases and road improvements. But Hoglund said the second COVID-19 wave is expected to further affect economic recovery.
2021 revenue and expenditures are close to 2019 levels. “(This budget) is more conservative than what we were putting together a year ago, but there are a lot of unknowns,” he said.
The biggest revenue shortfall will be in the general fund, $2.6 million. The other revenue shortfalls will be in parks, $40,105; library, $15,236; EMS, $6,934; and cemetery, $1,664.
The city derives revenue from 32 sources – mostly taxes, fees and grants – which are used to pay the cost of public services. The largest revenue source is sales tax, but that’s been the most affected by the pandemic-induced economic slowdown. The city received $6.2 million in sales tax revenue in 2019 and is expected to bring in $6.1 million this year. In 2021, sales tax revenue is expected to drop to $5.79 million, some $318,669 less than this year.
All told, 21 positions — 19 full-time, two part-time – went unfilled in 2020. Three of those positions are police officers, vacant because of attrition. Mayor Laurie Gere said Monday those positions would be filled in 2021.
Several council members supported filling the police department positions as soon as possible.
Councilman Jeremy Carter said doing so would get police staffing up to the level of service called for in the city’s Comprehensive Plan. The department currently has 1.5 police officers per 1,000 residents; the Comp Plan requires 1.7 officers per 1,000, he said.
“Filling the actual officer (positions) will bring us closer to where we’re supposed to be for our Comprehensive Plan,” Carter said, “and then next year we can come together and put together some kind of plan for (embedding) social workers in our police department.”
Other positions could be eliminated: one part-time position at the museum, one full-time position in parks maintenance, and three positions at the library — one full-time, one part-time and one quarter-time.
Councilman Ryan Walters warned against further postponing of resurfacing needy roads, noting that continued deterioration would result in increased improvement costs.
The City Council is scheduled to adopt the 2021 budget on Dec. 7.
