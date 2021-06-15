Proposed updates to the Anacortes Critical Areas Ordinance remain under consideration, but one City Council member pointed out that a section of the ordinance, as written, could present development problems for expanding the Guemes Channel Trail in buffer zones, due to the width of the paved trail.
“I don’t think any design of an extension of the Guemes Channel Trail west along Ship Harbor would meet the reasonable-use exception if it had to dip into the buffer even for a second,” Councilmember Ryan Walters said.
“If there is an opportunity for a better design that follows the law, tries to stay out of the buffer, allows for hydrologic conductivity under the trail, we ought to commit to constructing it in an environmentally sensitive way, but we shouldn’t preclude it through the code,” Walters said.
The Critical Areas Ordinance outlines protections, regulations and mitigations for potential development near wetlands, streams, floodlands, conservation areas and other sensitive habitats. The Growth Management Act requires the ordinance be updated every eight years.
A public hearing on changes was closed at the last meeting on June 7, but a 14-day public comment period — dates to be determined — is to be held on the changes made so far with a discussion and possible approval of the new ordinance during a future City Council meeting.
The majority of proposed changes are to clarify language in the many sections of the 102-page document.
Among the others discussed include one that would require the city to keep an up-to-date interactive GIS map of known and potential critical areas on the city website. Those lacking internet could request a printed PDF map.
In other city news:
• The council approved the waiving of competitive bidding requirements on the purchase of 271 multiport service terminals from Millennium for the Access Fiber Project to keep providing installations continuously through the fall.
“There’s a lot of competition for pieces and parts to make stuff happen. I think this is something we need to do… to stay ahead of everyone else who needs this equipment,” Councilmember Matt Miller said.
(0) comments
