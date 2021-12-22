The City of Anacortes is moving forward with its sewer outfall relocation project, which will provide a new route for the outfall, repair damaged equipment and mean a new park area for Anacortes.
The City Council approved the shoreline substantial development permit and shoreline conditional-use permit at its Dec. 20 meeting.
The meeting contained the second half of a closed record hearing started Dec. 13. The council asked staff to go back and clarify some parts of the permits surrounding a green space pocket park being put in at U Avenue as part of the outfall project.
The park must be completed within 12 months of the outfall relocation completion, according to the approved version of the permits.
The outfall project is expected to cost roughly $19.5 million and improve stormwater flow from major storm events and keep untreated wastewater from being discharged into the Guemes Channel. The money is expected to come from grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The city’s stormwater and wastewater systems are largely separate. Stormwater is discharged directly into surrounding water without treatment.
The new outfall pipe will travel from the Wastewater Treatment Plant down T Avenue, one block east on Third Street, down U Avenue and out into the Guemes Channel, according to Planning Manager Libby Grage.
The total length is more than 2,660 feet, she said.
The pipe will extend 1,631 feet out into the Guemes Channel and end with an 86-foot diffuser, Grage said.
She went over the diameter and type of pipes during the hearing, as well as taking questions from the council.
The old outfall will be decomissioned after the new one is finished, Grage said.
Part of the project includes excavation with appropriate erosion protection, removal of contaminated sediment, backfill and cleanup of debris and garbage at the shoreline and in the marine environment, Grage said.
Council member Ryan Walters said he was glad there would be a park area added at the end of U Avenue as part of this project. One of the conditions is replanting three trees in the area for every one removed.
Council member Carolyn Moulton said she is most concerned about getting the word out and wanted to make sure the city had an active communication plan to talk with residents and property owners in the area.
Construction should start early next year, with the land portion finishing up in April and the marine portion in August, Public Works Director Don Measamer said.
