Reilly Wynn is the new human resources and labor relations director for the City of Anacortes.
Previously, she served as a human resources manager with the city, where she has worked since September 2021.
Mayor Matt Miller announced the promotion during the City Council meeting Monday and the council approved it.
Also at the meeting, the City Council approved the re-appointments of Bunny Heiner and Carolyn Suryan to the Historic Preservation Board.
Their three-year terms are expiring at the end of the year. With the new appointments, they will serve until Dec. 31, 2025.
There is still an open position for an alternate commissioner on the Civil Service Commission, Miller said.
The person would serve for three years. Alternate commissioners participate in debate and deliberations and fully serve when another commissioner is absent.
According to the city, a background in labor relations, management and human resources is preferred.
Information: cityofanacortes.org.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.