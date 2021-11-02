The City of Anacortes made some progress Monday on its $108 million budget for 2022, though the process will take a few more weeks.
Finance Director Steve Hoglund went through the budget line by line for all departments outside of Public Works at the City Council meeting. He covered the Public Works Department at the Oct. 25 meeting.
The council asked questions about each department, made requests and expressed concerns. Next week, the city will hold public hearings on the budget. The council will discuss the budget at its Nov. 15 and 22 meetings, Hoglund said.
The proposed budget includes a proposed 1% increase in property tax, as allowed by state law without voter approval.
The biggest new expenditures in the city departments other than the Public Works wastewater system improvements this year come from the internet fiber program and from a new ladder truck for the Anacortes Fire Department.
Roughly $9 million is budgeted for fiber installation. A little more than $5 million of that should come from a federal economic development grant, Hoglund said.
Another $3.9 million is set aside to bring fiber to the Guemes View neighborhood, he said.
The ladder truck for the fire department is now $1.5 million. Delaying the order until next year may mean an additional 10%, he said.
Before the council can approve the budget, though, more information is needed about that truck and why it costs so much, council member Matt Miller said. He asked for Hoglund and Fire Chief Bill Harris to bring the council more information.
Hoglund also went over the affordable housing money brought in by the 1/10ths of 1% sales tax put in place in the city in early 2020. The fund is expected to bring in roughly $655,000 next year, to be split between the Anacortes Housing Authority and the Anacortes Family Center, Hoglund said.
