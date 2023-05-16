The Anacortes City Council approved Monday funding to demolish its old, contaminated water treatment plant.
The council approved a $6.95 million contract with 3 Kings Environmental, Inc., to preform the former Water Treatment Plant Demolition Project, which must be completed by teh end of the year under direction from the state Department of Ecology.
The plant, in Mount Vernon, includes "an administration building, a sedimentation basin, a filtration basin and a clear well," according to city documents.
The current water treatment plant, which sits next to the old one, will remain in operation throughout the project, with measures taken to keep everything safe, according to the city documents.
The demolition comes after contaminants were found in materials from the old plant, which was decommissioned in 2015, and the soil around its buildings.
Between 2016 and 2020, the city conducted investigations and a feasibility about the cleanup. Then, in 2021, the Department of Ecology issued a Final Cleanup Action Plan, which requires the city to take action by teh end of this year.
The city put out a call for bids, but didn't receive any responsible bids, city Public Works Director Henry Hash told the City Council Monday. It was then able to work with some of the companies to bring down prices, which originally were estimated at much higher prices.
Hash said the city was able to negotiate to a price under $7 million and shorten the estimated length of the project to fit in the Department of Ecology's timeline.
A lot of time went into negotiations went into this project, Mayor Matt Miller said during the meeting.
Council member Anthony Young commended Hash and his staff. The dedication to saving money is an important one, he said.
