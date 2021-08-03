In order to protect fish habitat during seasonal low water flow, minimum instream flows have been set by the state Department of Ecology. Conserving water helps keep the river from falling below minimum levels.
According to a press release from the City of Anacortes, tips to save water include:
• Take a break from watering lawns
• Only use laundry machines and dish washers with full loads
• Take 5-minute showers
• Check your toilet for leaks
• Turning the water off while brushing your teeth can save up to 4 gallons
The Skagit River typically dips below minimum levels twice a year, in the late summer and late winter, according to the release.
