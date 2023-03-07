A levy lid lift is set for ballots in April, and the Anacortes City Council is showing its support for the proposition, which will fund more first responders.
The council approved a resolution of support for the proposition at its meeting Monday. The City of Anacortes is the entity that put the proposition on the ballot.
It would allow the city to raise the amount of property taxes it can collect to help fund eight new firefighters and five new police officers.
Anacortes Fire Department Chief Bill Harris and Anacortes Police Department Chief Dave Floyd spoke at the council meeting about why their respective departments need the extra funds.
Both talked about increasing call volumes and the strain it is causing for their staffs.
There are only three teams of two on duty at the same time for the Anacortes Fire Department, Harris said. If a call comes in from Skyline, but the units stationed there busy at the same time as those downtown, then the team from March's Point responds, he said. That means a longer wait time.
As for the police, there are times when only a couple of officers cover the entire island, Floyd said. Right now, the police still respond to things like people locked out of their vehicles or who have experienced property crimes. Anacortes doesn't want to reduce services but may have to if there aren't enough officers to cover everything, he said.
