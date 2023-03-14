City of Anacortes buys Molly Lane fire station By Briana Alzola balzola@goanacortes.com AAreporter Author email Mar 14, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The city plans to buy a property on Molly Lane that currently houses one of its fire stations. Briana Alzola Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The City of Anacortes recently finalized a sale of the property at 9029 Molly Lane that currently houses its third fire station.The fire station has been there for many years, Mayor Matt Miller said at a recent City Council meeting.The city looked to buy the entire building at that property last year, but missed out on the sale. The person who bought it, though, then sold the fire station portion to the city.The cost, at $1.8 million, is much cheaper than building a new station and will save the city in rent over the years, Miller said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade The Economy AAreporter Author email Follow AAreporter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Flames above refinery cause concern in community Washington State Ferries delays return of Anacortes-Sidney, B.C. service until at least 2030 Council continues to fine-tune building height ordinance City of Anacortes backs levy lid lift proposition Glitch mistakes property tax increase on school levies COVID-19 Updates Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
