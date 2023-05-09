City of Anacortes confirms its new planning director By Briana Alzola balzola@goanacortes.com AAreporter Author email May 9, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now John Coleman addresses the Anacortes City Council during its meeting Monday. Coleman is the new director of planning, community and economic development at the city. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save John Coleman is officially the new director of planning, community and economic development at the City of Anacortes. The City Council confirmed his new position during its meeting Monday night. Coleman replaces Don Measamer, who retired in March after 30 years with the city."I understand I have very big shoes to fill," Coleman said.Coleman comes to Anacortes after almost 17 years with the City of Sedro-Woolley. He has a bachelor's degree in geography and a master's in geography and planning.He told the council he has been watching old meetings and learning as much as he can about Anacortes."I'm looking forward to working with such an excellent community," he said.Coleman said he is excited to work on both long-range planning goals and on day-to-day needs, like permitting."I appreciate the opportunity," he said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AAreporter Author email Follow AAreporter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Gas smell hits air in Anacortes 'Mean Girls' musical opens this week at AHS Guemes Island ferry workers on one-day strike Special election results officially certified Anacortes Police Department blotter – April 21-27 COVID-19 Updates Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
