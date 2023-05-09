John Coleman
Buy Now

John Coleman addresses the Anacortes City Council during its meeting Monday. Coleman is the new director of planning, community and economic development at the city.

John Coleman is officially the new director of planning, community and economic development at the City of Anacortes. 

The City Council confirmed his new position during its meeting Monday night. Coleman replaces Don Measamer, who retired in March after 30 years with the city.


Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.