Public hearings on the City of Anacortes Capital Facilities Plan and the city’s budget (including a proposed 1% property tax increase) will remain open this week and culminate at a City Council meeting Monday, Nov. 15.
Mayor Laurie Gere said at the City Council meeting that she wanted to give people more time to look over the budget documents and present their comments either in writing or at the next meeting, which is accessible online or in person.
Those who spoke at Monday’s meeting asked for more discussion of the $108.8 million budget, which includes a big leap in spending over 2021.
Mike Cartwright asked why a 1% property tax increase, which would bring in about $54,000 for the city, is really necessary. The small increase adds up over time.
The council says it wants to make Anacortes affordable but continues to increase spending and add to the burden on taxpayers, he said.
John Wilkinson said he feels like the budget isn’t really clear on where the money is coming from. The revenues on the 2022 budget don’t equal the expenses, he said. Part of that is that the city expects money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help pay for a sewer outfall project. That money isn’t set yet, though, so Wilkinson said he has concerns with the city moving forward as if it is.
He worries the project and its costs could get out of hand.
Jeff Graf also talked about the increase in spending planned for next year. The budget discussion during council meetings has mainly been going through the budget line-by-line. Graf said he wants to hear more discussion and see council members ask questions about the budget.
That way, the public can hear the discussion that goes into setting a budget like this, he said.
He also urged the council to find other ways to fund projects, instead of increasing taxes for the people of Anacortes. He had also given public comment at a meeting a few weeks ago, outlining some of the costs he thought the city could cut to get that money.
Council member Ryan Walters said there are so many factors to the budget that aren’t listed in the budget, like projects that were delayed for years and are now set to cost a lot of money.
He wants the council to look more at big-picture budget ideas, too, instead of just focusing on details.
Providing an overview would allow the council and the public to see why the city is spending what it is, he said.
Council member Matt Miller agreed that budget discussions and an explanation of expenses should take place in a public setting. The Fire Department is looking at a new ladder truck, for example. The chief should come explain why it’s needed, Miller said.
Steve Hoglund, the city’s finance director, said the city staff will prepare more presentations and talk to the council about the budget at the next meeting and likely the one after that, as well.
If the City Council decides to move forward with a 1% property tax increase, it must pass and present a proclamation to the county by Nov. 30. That means the city would need to pass it by its Nov. 22 meeting, Hoglund said.
