Amid the economic havoc caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, there was good news.
The City of Anacortes finished 2020 better than expected, city Finance Director Steve Hoglund reported Monday. Tax revenues matched or exceeded the budget in all areas except three: sales and use tax, 3.3% below budget; lodging tax, 22% below budget; and a portion of sales tax that is collected to support criminal justice, 23.8% below budget.
The biggest gain was in real estate excise tax, which came in 10.1% above budget, a reflection of the real estate market that stayed relatively strong despite the pandemic.
In Anacortes, new listings, closed sales and median home prices were up over the previous year during most of 2020. The median closing price at year end was $554,250, up from $478,000 a year earlier, the Northwest Multiple Listing Service reported.
After Hoglund’s report, the City Council adopted an ordinance amending the budget to reflect the actual final revenues and expenditures for 2020.
There were pandemic-related expenses, Hoglund reported: higher voter-registration costs, purchase of hardware to enable remote working by city officials and employees, PPE purchases and overtime due to more EMT calls. Unexpected expenses: The Solid Waste Fund did not properly budget for tonnage cost. Also, the Anacortes Community Forest Lands Fund initially left seasonal staff out of the 2020 budget, but they were later added when it was determined “it would be a greater detriment to forestlands without the upkeep and attention,” the ordinance stated.
The city nearly $1.1 million received grants from federal and private sources and made those funds — including $100,000 from an anonymous donor — available to help local businesses ride out the pandemic.
