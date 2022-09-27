Anacortes City Hall - Nov. 2, 2021
Anacortes City Hall

 Colette Weeks

The City of Anacortes is working through its process for setting the 2023 budget.

The City Council took a look at the OpenGov program, which suggests ways for the city to be more transparent and clear about its budgeting process, Finance Director Steve Hoglund said during the council's meeting Monday. The program will offer different ways to look at the data. A link to the information for the public should be available soon on the city's website.

