The City of Anacortes is working through its process for setting the 2023 budget.
The City Council took a look at the OpenGov program, which suggests ways for the city to be more transparent and clear about its budgeting process, Finance Director Steve Hoglund said during the council's meeting Monday. The program will offer different ways to look at the data. A link to the information for the public should be available soon on the city's website.
As for the rest of the process, a public hearing will be held at the council meeting on Oct. 3 about 2023 revenue. The council will also review the Capital Facilities Plan for the Public Works Department.
On Oct. 10, Mayor Matt Miller will present his budget message, and the council will review the facilities plan for governmental work. Then on Oct. 17, the council will review the entire Public Works budget, following that up with the governmental budget review on Oct. 24.
On Nov. 7, the city will host a public hearing on the budget, and the council will review the entire Capital Facilities Plan, the budget and the property tax ordinances.
In addition to the budget, Miller talked Monday about the process to repair the Tommy Thompson trail trestle, which was badly damaged during a fire on Aug. 30.
The city expects a report from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives later this week. That report may help shed some light on the cause of the fire, Miller said.
The city is working through the permitting process, talking to contractors and working on getting supplies now, he said. He's hopeful work will start in October, but that depends on the timing of permits and supply chain issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.