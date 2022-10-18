Each week, more community members are coming forward to talk to the Anacortes City Council about people living on the city streets or in vehicles parked on roadsides.
The latest City Council meeting on Monday drew more speakers who wanted to be sure that city officials knew that the issue is making some residents uncomfortable.
People living in trailers on city streets like T Avenue are making this community less safe, commenters said at the meeting. They added their voices to several others who spoke up in recent weeks to ask the city to do more to keep the city safe and clean.
Some speakers talked about seeing drug deals out in the open and being afraid to walk through some areas at night. Several people encouraged the city to work with law enforcement to create ordinances that can bring about solutions to these problems.
Mayor Matt Miller reminded everyone that a person who feels they are in a dangerous situation at a particular time can call 911 for help.
He said that he went with an outreach team to T Avenue last week, visiting with people and finding out what can be done. He's also working on code updates that will "add some tools to the toolbox" when it comes to enforcement.
City Council member Ryan Walters said the council committees are working on writing ordinances that will be soon brought to the full council. One that has already gone through closed parks and forest lands at night. Camping and alcohol are already prohibited in those areas, Walters said.
Another ordinance that will be proposed looks to limit the amount of time an RV can be on a residential road to four hours. That way, a police officer can check on the RV twice in one shift and take action as needed, Walters said. Another would prohibit sleeping on the sidewalk during the day in the downtown commercial area.
Upcoming ordinances are aimed at clearing up the process with which to trespass people from city properties like the parks, library and museum.
The ordinances will help with enforceability, Walters said.
Miller said he is especially looking at ways to deal with people who are refuse services and continue to break laws already in place.
Megan Schorr said she is concerned that the homelessness problem is affecting public health and safety. She said she talked to someone who is camped out on T Avenue, and he told her he hated her and wanted to throw her body in a dumpster, she said.
Schorr said compassion isn't about turning a blind eye to stealing and allowing trash, needles and human waste to pile up in the streets.
She urged the city to rewrite ordinances as needed and to enforce those on the books.
More money is needed for the police, the jail, rehabilitation centers and mental health facilities, she said. That money could be spent to help improve quality of life for the residents of Anacortes, she said.
Public safety is the No. 1 concern for people here, and something must be done, she said.
Mary Ann Ryan thanked the council for what they have accomplished but warned that the work is far from done.
"This is a humanitarian crisis," she said.
Washington's homeless population is growing faster than the national level, Ryan said.
Anacortes, like other cities, continues to budget money for affordable housing, but that's only part of the problem, she said. Funds are also needed to address drug addiction, Ryan said. Such addictions lead to theft and more drug sales, she said. And she worries that new drug customers will be the town's younger residents.
She urged the city to work with law enforcement to help keep children safe.
Kim Halley said she has read through reports from the Housing Affordability and Community Services Committee and thinks there is a major element missing. She sees they are looking at communication, at housing and at behavioral health to help people without homes. But what is not addressed is the health and safety impacts on the community that are caused by people living in their cars.
There needs to be a plan for improvement because no one should be scared to go to parks and other public areas, she said.
