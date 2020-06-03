Anacortes is among five cities to be honored by the Association of Washington Cities Municipal Excellence Awards.
The awards honor creative ideas put to use in cities around the state. Anacortes was recognized for its project of running fiber through active water lines and was selected for the award from 25 applicants.
The fiber project earned distinction by being the first one of its kind to be successfully implemented in North America. City workers used a “pipe-in-pipe” method developed in the United Kingdom to thread fiber optic internet cables through existing water pipes, effectively connecting the water treatment, wastewater and sewage pump facilities with high-speed communication.
The method has also provided additional fiber capacity for the city’s broadband internet network and avoided unnecessary disruption to the environment from running new lines.
“This year’s projects demonstrate some of the ways that Washington’s city leaders are applying innovative solutions to their diverse needs,” said Peter King, AWC CEO. “I hope these will be a source of ideas and inspiration throughout the state.”
The association holds these awards annually to recognize innovation in the towns and cities across the state. The project will be recognized at an online conference later this month.
