The Anacortes City Council is taking another look at the city's Title 9 code that deals with drug offenses in town.
City Attorney Darcy Swetnam introduced a new ordinance Monday concerning possession of drugs inside the city limits.
The Anacortes City Council is taking another look at the city's Title 9 code that deals with drug offenses in town.
City Attorney Darcy Swetnam introduced a new ordinance Monday concerning possession of drugs inside the city limits.
A state law requires police to refer someone to treatment at least two times before they can charge that person with possession. That law is set to expire at the end of June, with no replacement currently in place, Swetnam said.
The Legislature is back in session this week to discuss a new law, but the city doesn't know what it will look like or if it will pass.
In the meantime, the city is joining with other communities in the area to drafts its own ordinance against drug possession, Mayor Matt Miller said.
The City of Anacortes ordinance is based on a draft ordinance created by Skagit County Prosecutor Rich Weyrich, she said.
This law should be backed by evidence and include information on how to help people who are in the throes of drug addiction, not just penalize them, Council member Ryan Walters said.
The current proposed ordinance includes minimum sentencing, which he questioned. There are not minimum sentences on any other city codes, so if one is included now, it needs to be backed up by what works in drug cases.
Council member Anthony Young echoed Walters' statements and said the real purpose of this is to take on the drug crisis currently in this community and all communities across the country.
Fentanyl is a major problem, and something needs to be done, Miller said.
A portion of the ordinance deals with the impact that drug use has on individuals and families.
"Whereas persons using controlled substances can become addicted to such substances resulting in negative physical and mental health consequences and damage to family and personal relationships; Whereas the use of controlled substances without a prescription and the supervision of a medical professional can result in physical injury or death and exacerbates mental health conditions, is more likely to result in addiction, and is correlated with criminal behavior,' the ordinance reads.
The City Council will discuss the ordinance again at its meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, May 22.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.