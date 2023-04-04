Questions remain before the Anacortes City Council will sign off on a proposed new event space in the plaza next to the Depot Arts & Community Center.
Parks and Recreation Department Director Jonn Lunsford presented an idea for the new space and asked the City Council to place it on the Capital Facilities Plan. Placing it on the plan will allow the city to look for grant funding to help pay for it, he said.
The proposed building would be installed in the plaza and include 6,000 square feet of covered space, Lunsford said. The event space would help fill a gap left by the Port of Anacortes closing its Transit Shed for use as a gathering place for large events at the end of this year. Adding an events center at the Depot also would allow the Anacortes Farmers Market to extend its season.
That farmers market not only is a big part of the community, it acts as an incubator that allows small businesses a place to start and grow before they move on to more permanent storefronts, Lunsford said.
The city originally was working with MJB Properties on a potential event center to help with the Transit Shed gap, but prices kept climbing, he said.
MJB is planning a hotel with an event center, but that will likely not open until 2025 at the earliest, Mayor Matt Miller said.
The city would be looking for about $800,000 in grant funding to pay for the building next to the Depot, Lunsord said
Some council members had questions and said they wanted more answers before committing to a building.
Council member Christine Cleland-McGrath said she didn't know if giving up a big chunk of that plaza space outside the Depot would be the right thing to do. Ryan Walters said he couldn't picture how a new building would fit with the historic importance of the Depot.
He said he didn't want to commit to building something that wouldn't be a good fit.
Cleland-McGrath said she also worried about advertising this as a space to host big nonprofit events, which are often on Saturdays, the same days as the Farmers Market. She was afraid there would be too much conflict between the two uses.
The council asked Lunsford to provide a more thorough picture of the proposal.
