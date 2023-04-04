Depot Arts Center of Anacortes
Buy Now

The Anacortes Depot Arts Center with its brick plaza is shown here on April 1, 2023.

 By Colette Weeks

Questions remain before the Anacortes City Council will sign off on a proposed new event space in the plaza next to the Depot Arts & Community Center.

Parks and Recreation Department Director Jonn Lunsford presented an idea for the new space and asked the City Council to place it on the Capital Facilities Plan. Placing it on the plan will allow the city to look for grant funding to help pay for it, he said.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.