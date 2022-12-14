The Anacortes City Council is moving toward a land-lease agreement with Skagit Habitat for Humanity that would allow the organization to build one of its homes in town for the first time.
Skagit Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that works with those in need to help get them into homes they own.
The family helps the organization build their new home and then pays a monthly mortgage payment, instead of rent, back to Habitat for Humanity and are able to build equity in a way that will continue to help their family for years, Executive Director Tina Tate said at the meeting.
The proposed property is an empty lot on West Fifth Street that the city owns.
The city purchased the property in 1999 with the hopes of one day turning it into a park, city Director of Planning, Community and Economic Development Don Measamer said.
There is another lot about a block away that was originally supposed to be drainage for a development, but Public Works determined the drainage wasn't necessary, Measamer said. Instead, it could be used for a park, opening up the West Fifth Street site for this Habitat for Humanity project, he said.
Staff is proposing a $1 per month lease rate on the property to Habitat for Humanity, though they will continue to work with the organization on final terms.
As this project is to bring a Habitat for Humanity house into town, the priority will be given to a family already living or working in Anacortes but who cannot afford to live here, Tate said. Typically, the families make about 30-60% of the area median income.
If the family decides to sell the home or move within the first 20 years, Skagit Habitat for Humanity buys the house back and then sells it to another family in need, Tate said.
"We can keep it in affordability," she said.
Skagit Habitat for Humanity started in 1994. Currently, it is working to build its 41st home in La Conner.
Already, four are planned for next year, Tate said.
Money to help fund the projects come in mainly from its store (which brings in about $1 million a year), annual fundraisers and donations.
