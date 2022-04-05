City of Anacortes officials are considering a subscription to budgeting software that could assist in the city’s capital and operating budget development, as well as include a public portal to improve data transparency and citizen engagement in the budget process.
The software, offered by OpenGov, a company that offers a variety of municipal products, would cost $45,000 upfront for a one-time purchase and implementation fee, and then an additional $42,000 for its annual subscription. The software would integrate with the city’s existing financial software, Eden, rather than replacing it, said Monica Cook, director of solutions engineering at OpenGov.
The city’s finance department decided that OpenGov seemed to be the best choice after being asked by the City Council to look into public software for constituents to use to look into the city’s finances with real-time data and to improve the budgeting process and software, said Philip Steffen, the city’s deputy clerk-treasurer.
Goals for Anacortes with the implementation of OpenGov’s software would be to increase public trust, engage residents in the budget process, help city staff get better budget reports, enhance budgeting capabilities and save city staff time, said Andrew Kercado, the account executive at OpenGov.
“We often hear that budgeting’s one of the most complex things a city does,” he said. “… By centralizing this and really making it easy to understand, we find that we can generally save around 25 to 50% staff time in the budget process.”
The software’s inclusion of a public-facing portal would aim to improve budget transparency with city residents and help them better understand budget data.
“We understand that government fund accounting can be very complicated, but it’s important to make it easy to understand for folks out there in the public, no matter their financial background,” Cook said.
Council member Ryan Walters said he thought what the software offered was incredibly important.
“This is potentially the missing link from our budgets to our long-term capital planning,” Walters said. “That is incredibly important and much more important than a (yearly) subscription (fee). A couple of mistakes in capital budgeting can leave us in million-dollar holes.”
