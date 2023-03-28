The Anacortes City Council and city staff are looking at ways to address the growing drug use problem in town.
An effort to update the city's Title 9 code on Public Peace, Safety, and Welfare to includes a prohibition of public drug use. This effort is being led by council member Ryan Walters.
State law restricts police from arresting someone for a drug crime (like possession) until that person has received two referrals to a drug treatment center. It also reduced the charge from a felony to a misdemeanor.
No current law prohibits drug use in public because possession has always been against the law, Walters said.
Now that recent legislative changes made it more difficult for the police to do their job, the city is seeing a rise in drug use, he said.
The city can't make a ordinance that creates a felony or that provides a stricter punishment for a state law already in place. But it can create a new one, Walters said.
The new Title 9 rewrite proposal would create a criminal offense for illegal drug use in public.
It would "fill that gap in the state statutory framework and to provide a criminal offense that is easier to charge than the state drug possession crime currently is," Walters said in an email.
"Incarceration for drug offenses is not the right approach nor my objective, but research shows that treatment referrals for drug-related offenses is not effective if it is not accompanied by court monitoring," he wrote. "I'm hopeful that 100% of those arrested for public drug use under our new law are referred to Community Court, which is what our local Skagit County municipal-level therapeutic court is called."
The city can't just sit and hope the state works things out at a legislative level, Walters said.
"We need to do whatever we can to eliminate drug use in our community," he said.
This is a way for the city to push people toward drug treatment, he said.
He said the idea came from some community members because other cities are taking similar steps.
This new code would also touch on leaving drug paraphernalia in public places, Chief Dave Floyd said during the meeting. Right now, leaving behind drug paraphernalia just falls under littering, but these items (like syringes) pose more of a threat to people, he said.
Some residents commented during the meeting and asked Floyd if he could use video footage to catch someone using drugs. He said no, the officer needs to see the drug use happening in order to pursue action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.