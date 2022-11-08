The City of Anacortes is moving forward with the final steps in its demolition plan for its former water treatment plant.
The replacement project started in 2016, according to city staff. After some dangerous contaminants were found in the soil at the former plant, the city started working with the state Department of Ecology on a clean-up plan.
Now, the city is ready to enter the final phase of demolition.
The City Council approved two contracts at its meeting Monday to help move the project forward.
The first allocates more money to Anchor QEA, an environmental consultant. The company has been working with the city for years now, Julia Fitts, a senior managing scientist with the company, said.
The contract modification approved Monday adds about $1.5 million to the contract, bringing the total to $2.2 million.
Anchor QEA will oversee the last phase of the plant cleanup and demolition, including overseeing the contractors who will do the work.
"Our goal is to make sure the work is done correctly," Fitts said.
According to the contract, work must be completed by June 30, 2024.
The city also approved a $70,000 contract with Bayview Consulting, LLC, for the company to provide a liaison between Anchor QEA and staff, as well as help with contracts, permits and other items that come along.
The liaison will will be Fred Buckenmeyer, the city's former Public Works director.
"I've been there every step of the process," he said.
