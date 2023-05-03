It may have been a fake disaster, but the purpose was real enough.
Just after noon on April 27, a magnitude 7.5 earthquake hit Devils Mountain near Mount Vernon, destroying the bridges leading to Fidalgo and killing at least 16 people and injuring 250 in Anacortes. That was the scenario that city staff and officials were asked to manage as they met inside the City of Anacortes courtroom. The room was converted into an Emergency Operation Center for a weeklong training with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The courses, with the agency and with seven adjunct professors there to help in their areas of expertise, led to the big practical exercise that pushed city staff from all departments to work together to handle a major disaster.
The idea: Practice saves lives.
As one team answered phones against the far wall, another huddled over a city map, figuring best approaches to the hardest-hit areas. Another team talked through making sure buildings were safe and roads were clear for community members.
Anacortes Police Department Chief Dave Floyd served as the leader of the EOC, working with teams focused on operations, logistics, planning and finance, as well as two public information officers. The group answered phone calls from concerned citizens (played by FEMA trainers and volunteers), figured out how to staff the police department and how to set up shelters for those who were displaced.
They also held press conferences to update media and community members about what was going on.
"Being on an island means that we can easily be cut off from mainland assistance," Anacortes Fire Department Chief Bill Harris said in an email after the training. "As such, we need to be prepared to take care of ourselves for an extended period of time. Bringing in eight FEMA instructors from the Emergency Management Institute was an incredible opportunity to learn from their vast knowledge and experience. These were individuals with real world experience managing major disasters such as earthquakes and hurricanes."
Harris worked with FEMA on the training, welcoming in the exercise coordinator about six months ago to go over what Anacortes might look like after a disaster. It's up to city leadership to help FEMA pick a natural (or man-made) disaster for these exercises so that they are realistic, Training Specialist James Greenshields said.
FEMA only conducts 12 such trainings each year across the country. This year, one of those communities was Anacortes, chosen based on the strength of its application.
The goal is to work with experienced leadership to make sure the community is prepared for a disaster of any kind, Course Manager Steven Cardinal said.
It all comes back to making sure the citizens of this community will be safe if something happens, Greenshields said. Having an outside group come in and lead something like this helps find cracks in the plan that may have been overlooked otherwise, he said.
It all adds to community preparedness, Cardinal said.
"This exercise caused us to really dig into the strengths and weaknesses of our own plans, resources and abilities, and has given us an excellent roadmap for improving our capabilities moving forward," Harris said in his email "The city has held several similar local level drills in the past but not with FEMA."
Floyd agreed that this event was definitely a beneficial one.
"Where stakes are that high, ... being able to act quickly makes a dramatic difference," he said.
By running a practical exercise, staff was able to see where they flourished and what needed improvement, he said.
Steps can be taken now to better prepare for a real tragedy, Floyd said.
"Just overall, it'll go smoother the more we've rehearsed," he said. "We'll continue to do drills to build on what we did this week, though not to this level."
The city's first responders participate in trainings throughout the year and work with community partners including hospitals and schools to make sure plans are in place, Mayor Matt Miller said. CPR and first-aid training is also required for city staff across departments and the city hosts one tabletop-style practical training a year.
All departments, including the museum, the library and the parks department, were a part of the training.
"It is important to all our city staff (not just police/fire) to understand when a disaster exceeds the response of our own first responders and mutual aid partners, we all must step up," Miller said in an email.
This exercise helped staff prepare for what a catastrophic earthquake would mean both in terms of keeping people safe as well as the practical side of dealing with an emergency, he wrote.
"Our city team takes our responsibility to be ready for the “Big One” very seriously and they approached this exercise with professional enthusiasm," he said in his email. "Also, same reminder, documentation, documentation, documentation. If we don’t capture (write it down) all that we do in a declared event, FEMA will likely not provide the funding to help our city return to normal after a disaster."
