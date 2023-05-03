It may have been a fake disaster, but the purpose was real enough.

Just after noon on April 27, a magnitude 7.5 earthquake hit Devils Mountain near Mount Vernon, destroying the bridges leading to Fidalgo and killing at least 16 people and injuring 250 in Anacortes. That was the scenario that city staff and officials were asked to manage as they met inside the City of Anacortes courtroom. The room was converted into an Emergency Operation Center for a weeklong training with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The courses, with the agency and with seven adjunct professors there to help in their areas of expertise, led to the big practical exercise that pushed city staff from all departments to work together to handle a major disaster.


