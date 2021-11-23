The City of Anacortes is implementing a 1% property tax increase for 2022, as it has done for several years.
The City Council has talked about the increase over several meetings, held a public hearing for more than three weeks and heard verbal and written comments about the tax.
In the end, it passed the tax increase with a 5-2 vote at its Nov. 22 meeting.
Council members Matt Miller and Jeremy Carter voted against the increase.
The tax is based on the previous amount collected, not the increase in assessed value of the district, city Finance Director Steve Hoglund said.
The increased rate will bring in about $53,000 more for the city’s general fund. That fund is used for things like public safety, parks, the library and streets.
Those are essential to the quality of life in Anacortes, Mayor Laurie Gere said.
She said she felt for all the people who asked the city to refrain from passing an increase this year as the cost of living rises, she said. The same is true for the city, which is having to deal with increased costs of supplies and other essentials. Turning down the chance to bring in that $53,000 could be detrimental, she said.
“Everything we do is costing more, just like with the average citizen,” Gere said.
The city’s general fund is about $18 million of the city’s $108 million budget. It is funded only by property tax, utility tax and sales tax. People expect those services, and there are only so many tools to pay for them, she said.
Several council members spoke in favor of the tax increase while expressing sympathy for those opposing it.
Carolyn Moulton noted that there is a librarian position left unfilled because it won’t fit in the budget. Police Chief Dave Floyd also recently asked for another officer. There are other costs coming up that are “very real needs for the city,” she said.
Anthony Young said the increase is “a necessary tool in assuring the quality of life we have.”
Bruce McDougall said the city is already behind on police and fire staffing levels based on peer cities. Cutting money from the budget now could mean Anacortes falls further behind, he said.
Christine Cleland-McGrath said people have asked her about removing that $53,000 from the existing budget but said tightening budgets means things get left out. Those things may not seem like a lot now but could add up over time, she said.
Ryan Walters said if the city does not collect this money now as the state allows, it can’t get it back later. This increase helps the city keep up with inflation when it comes to paying for city services, he said.
Miller voted against the increase last year and this year.
All the arguments still don’t take into consideration the toll it is putting on the Anacortes taxpayer, he said.
He talked about different line items that could be trimmed to help make up that $53,000 in the budget. Among them, he suggested $10,000 may could be cut from the $40,000 set aside for the A’Town publication. Or $10,000 could be cut from the $80,000 set aside for various training and testings for the city.
Carter said he understands why the money is needed, but feels like he can’t ask to take more money from people who may have been hit hard by the pandemic.
