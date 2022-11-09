The Anacortes City Council passed the city's annual property tax increase Monday, but questions about the overall city budget still remain.
The property tax increase is the most that is allowed by state law without it needing to be approved by voters. The increase will mean about $55,000 more in 2023, a total of about $5.65 million.
The increase is only on the city portion of property taxes paid by residents.
City taxes make up about 14% of the total property tax bill, with the county at 13%, the state at 31% and the school district at 24%. Other groups, such as the port and the hospital district make up the rest, according to city Finance Director Steve Hoglund.
The tax increase is necessary to keep from falling behind, council member Ryan Walters said at the meeting. The 1% increase is actually not enough to keep up with inflation, but it helps keep from falling behind.
Council member Jeremy Carter voted against the increase and said he wanted the city to look at ways to cut its own budget instead of putting the burden on taxpayers. He suggested cutting down the stipend paid to City Council members.
The increase passed 5-1. Council member Anthony Young was absent from the meeting.
The increase came after a public hearing last month that included opportunities for public comment.
While the property tax increase needed to be passed by the end of November, per state law, the city has until the end of December to finalize its budget, Hoglund said.
The council had several questions and engaged in debate about what could be done with the budget in terms of public safety.
The total proposed 2023 city budget is $129.5 million. Of that total, about $49 million is earmarked for capital projects, including $6.4 million in new road construction. Much of that is grant funded or funded through other outside funding sources, Hoglund said.
The total budget also consists of $9,823,078 in double budgeted numbers from internal transfers and payments that inflate the budget. Thus, the total budget less capital, debt service, and double budget, is $66,018,879.
The proposed 2023 budget totals $129,489,924, covering 19 operating funds. Of this, $49,138,664 is capital (and of that, $6,442,664 is new road construction).
Some of the largest expenses include $12.5 million for the deconstruction and cleanup of contamination at the old Water Treatment Plant, funded by the water fund capital reserves.
R Avenue improvements will cost about $5 million, with funding through federal grants. Meanwhile, salaries and benefits for city employees will go up by 7.6%, an increase of about $2.1 million over 2022, and general services expenses (such as street overlays, insurance and utility costs) will go up by about $1.2 million.
The city is also looking at its six-year capital facilities plan, which it expects to pass this year. The total cost for all six years of capital projects is $274.4 million, with the $6.4 million in projects planned for next year.
One of the sticking points on the budget for the council is public safety measures.
Early in the City Council meeting Monday, several people stood up to talk about what could be done about ongoing issues with people who are living in their vehicles on the streets of Anacortes.
Many of the comments were about those living on the street on T Avenue.
The comments aren't new. Members of the community have been attending council meetings for months to ask the council to figure out a way to clean up streets.
Kim Halley urged Mayor Matt Miller and the council to create a community group that is specifically targeted at finding solutions to the problem. The issue of people living on the streets is a multifaceted one and will not be solved solely with affordable housing, she said.
She talked about neighboring communities and how they are handling the problem, as well as how they are publishing easy-to-find plans specifically about dealing with unhoused people.
"It is time," she said.
Several business owners talked about problems specific to T Avenue, specifically human waste and drug paraphernalia next to buildings and in the street.
One said it has taken thousands of dollars to clean up human excrement that has been left near her family's business.
Another said he doesn't feel safe letting his child walk to his business because of what is going on on the street.
Miller told commenters that he is doing what he can from a law enforcement perspective to bring about laws that will allow the city police department to take more action. Right now, the department can't respond to drug cases like they used to because of state laws, he said.
Miller joined with other Skagit County mayors to ask the state Legislature for help.
He said while many say the problem is getting worse, there have been some improvements. When he took office, there were 14 dilapidated trailers on T Avenue. Now, there are fewer.
"I understand that even one is too many," he said.
The city will be bringing ordinances specifically about these issues to its Nov. 21 meeting, he said. He also wants to engage community members in discussion about what is being done and what's coming.
In this year's budget, Anacortes Police Department Chief Dave Floyd asked for funding for a half-time parking enforcement officer.
Council member Ryan Walters questioned if that is enough, or if more funding was needed for both the police and fire departments. He wanted to make sure city funds were being used effectively for dealing with problems facing the city.
"We can't just be reactive, we need to be proactive," council member Christine Clelend-McGrath said.
Council member Bruce McDougall also questioned what more could be done.
What the city has done so far is not enough, he said.
