The Anacortes City Council passed a resolution Monday recognizing June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month.
It was a topic brought forward in public comments last week after Mayor Matt Miller read a proclamation recognizing National Police Week in Anacortes.
The city had received requests for a proclamation declaring June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month in Anacortes, according to the agenda released by the council. At least one speaker last week asked that the city do something in recognition even if a proclamation was unlikely.
The council resolution that passed Monday was done while Miller was away and council member Anthony Young was acting as mayor pro tem. The difference is that while executives generally issue proclamations as broad statements, resolutions are adopted by the council, cannot be vetoed and do not require the mayor’s approval.
June has been celebrated as pride month all over the nation since the Stonewall Uprising in 1969 that marked the beginning of the LGBTQ+ rights movement, according to the council agenda.
On Monday, community members spoke before the council voted on the resolution.
“Today, you make me proud to be in Anacortes and proud to be an American,” said resident Anastasia Brencnick.
Tammy Guffey, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor last year, said the resolution is beautiful.
“We are not asking you to change your beliefs. We are asking you to treat people with love and respect,” she said.
Other community members also spoke, as did a few council members.
Council member Ryan Walters said it was critically important that people celebrate diversity because people can fall victim to toxic ideologies if they fail to recognize people different from them.
Part of the resolution reads, “…the City of Anacortes community recognizes and celebrates our obligation to uphold the dignity of all people and to protect the most vulnerable among us.”
