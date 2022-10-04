A decision on whether more five-story buildings will be allowed in Anacortes was delayed once again at the Oct. 3 City Council meeting.
The topic has been brought up several times since its initial discussion in February 2020. At previous meetings, staff members talked about delays due to the pandemic and other challenges.
On Monday, several council members told planning director Don Measamer that this would be the last time the moratorium on the five-story buildings would be renewed.
The council directed the Planning Commission this summer to look at several options for regulations around the tall buildings, including where they would be allowed.
The latest extension gives them 60 more days to work and come back with an answer.
Council member Carolyn Moulton said she was a little frustrated to see this issue getting pushed farther out.
Council members Christine Cleland-McGrath and Ryan Walters encouraged the Planning Commission to work this topic into ongoing discussions about housing needs in Anacortes.
Walters said taller buildings could help with housing needs. The biggest challenge comes from trying to integrate tall buildings, like the one near Commercial Avenue and 17th Street, into existing neighborhoods.
These buildings should only be built where they fit, he said.
Community member Erica Pickett spoke in favor of Fidalgo Flats, the building that started the conversation, and said taller buildings should be encouraged by conservationists. They prevent sprawl and keep new homes from being built in farmland or in forest lands. They require less land to help provide more homes, she said.
The moratorium was set to expire Oct. 11, so the only option besides an extension at this point is letting it expire, Measamer said.
Walters said to do that would be to undo years of discussion and let down Anacortes residents who want thoughtful action.
