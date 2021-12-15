The N Avenue park, named after its location at the very end of N Avenue next to the Guemes Channel, is set to have a new name.
The name, Q’elech’ilhch Park, is to honor the Samish Indian Nation and pay tribute to the tribe that was here long before the City of Anacortes, according to Anacortes city staff.
Samish Chairman Tom Wooten spoke at the Dec. 13 City Council meeting, thanking the city for naming the park to honor the immense amount of tribal history that is around the region.
“This is a step in the right direction,” Wooten said. “The history that is here is just amazing. Thank you for considering this; my hands are up to you.”
Jonn Lunsford, the City Parks and Recreation Department director, said this is the first step to rename the waterfront park. The city will work in cooperation with the Samish Indian Nation and with the Anacortes Museum on signage and art.
It’s important that the Samish has a voice and representation in that design process, he said.
The park faces the Guemes Channel, near Trident Seafood and the Port of Anacortes’ Curtis Wharf.
“That’s what we want to rename to honor the Samish presence both past and present,” Lunsford said.
The city will bring design work and a better idea of what it will look like at a future meeting.
All City Council members voted yes on the renaming.
