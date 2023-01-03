Over its last two meetings of 2022, the Anacortes City Council set some priorities for the 2023 legislative session.
The priorities help guide the council when it comes to working with lawmakers, according to city staff.
The priorities are divided into four categories –- public safety policies, housing policies, infrastructure policies and state investments.
The city wants to support housing for lowest-income residents, allow for adoption of additional funding to help pay for affordable housing and make it easier to build multifamily housing.
For public safety, the priorities focus mainly on changing recently passed statutes that affect policing around the state.
The council wants to remove the requirement for law enforcement to twice refer someone to treatment before they can arrest them for drug possession. The council also wants the state to continue to classify drug possession as a misdemeanor (rather than a felony), instead of decriminalizing drug posession.
The city also wants to see revisions or restrictions on a state law that limits vehicle pursuits by police. It also wants to see an increase of penalty if someone flees from the police.
Under infrastructure policies, the city wants the Legislature to update the bid limit for goods and materials, as well as limits for the use of a vendor roster.
Under state investments, the city hopes to include reinstatement of the ferry route between Sidney, B.C., and Anacortes; state funding for broadband expansion; relaxed grant requirements to help fund subsidized housing; funding for a social worker, law enforcement and behavioral health workforce department; and improvements in behavioral health service capacity.
