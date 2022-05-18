The dam at Whistle Lake is due for some repairs, and the City of Anacortes is weighing its options.
The dam, built more than 100 years ago, is in a remote part of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands around Whistle Lake. A few years ago, the Department of Ecology told the city that repairs were needed.
Ecology oversees dam safety, said city Parks and Recreation Department Assistant Director Bob Vaux.
The city hired geoengineers to check the dam and give recommendations. That team said the city had three options: Remove the dam, build a smaller dam behind the existing one or tear out the existing dam and replace it.
The city was waiting for Ecology’s guidance when the COVID-19 pandemic put things on pause.
Last week, The Associated Press released an analysis that named the dam at Whistle Lake as one of 50 “poor condition” dams in the state needing repairs. The state regulates 1,100 dams, most of them privately owned, according to the AP.
A week earlier, the city had scheduled another visit with Ecology for this summer, Vaux said.
Anacortes has two dams in its forest lands, at Whistle Lake and Little Cranberry Lake. The Little Cranberry dam is visible and easy to access.
That’s not true at Whistle Lake, Vaux said. It’s more remote and has a trail right across the top of it. Most people who pass by likely don’t even notice it’s there, he said.
“It’s been working great for decades,” he said. “We don’t have to do much except keep an eye on the trail on top of it.”
The dam was built in 1918 by privately owned Anacortes Water Co. The city purchased the water system in 1919.
According to the Aug. 1, 1918, edition of the Anacortes American, the dam was built with dirt and rock “evacuated from the sides of the ravine above the dam.” It is “thirty-five feet thick at the base, twelve feet thick at the top, and stretches at the top eighty feet across the ravine.”
If the dam were removed, the water would eventually run down into Campbell Lake, Vaux said. There is a swamp just on the other side of the dam and then a creek that runs down to the lake. It’s not clear exactly what impact it would have on nearby houses, because the creek mostly runs on private property and hasn’t been mapped out, he said.
All the property owners in the area know about the dam and its condition, he said.
The amount of damage that would happen if the dam were to break depends on the time of year and how much water is in the lake, Vaux said. That’s something city crews plan to discuss with Ecology when those officials are here.
No matter which solution the city goes with, there will a disruption in the forest lands, with potential tree removal and equipment being hauled out, Vaux said. Before anything happens, information will be sent out to the public, he said.
Another certainty is all of the options will be costly, though cost estimates are not yet available, Vaux said.
The dam was put in to elevate the level of the lake a little and store up water because it used to be the city’s main water source. The city’s water utility added a Skagit River intake and pumping facility at Avon in 1932, two collector wells on the Skagit River in 1955 and a water filtration plant on the Skagit River in 1970, according to the city website. The Whistle Lake water plant was demolished in 1977, but the lake is still an emergency water source for the city.
Whistle Lake is a backup in case of a major disaster that prevented the city from getting water from its water treatment plant on the Skagit River, Vaux said.
“There’s a lot of water in the lake,” he said.
