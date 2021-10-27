The City of Anacortes continues to move through its budget process, including going line by line through the expenses expected in the next year.
On Monday, the City Council went through all the budgets for the Public Works Department. At the next meeting Nov. 1, it will go through the other departments.
It’s a lot of numbers, but it’s the only way to make sure the City Council does its job at being going stewards of public money, council member Anthony Young said at Monday’s meeting.
Mayor Laurie Gere said the budget looks pretty standard, except for the sewer outfall project expected to cost $19.5 million, plus another almost $3 million in other equipment upgrades.
The new outfall is expected to better handle stormwater flow from major storm events and keep untreated wastewater from being discharged into the Guemes Channel.
The city’s stormwater and wastewater systems are largely separate. Stormwater is discharged directly into surrounding water without treatment.
However, a couple of areas within the city are served by a partially combined sewer system where both the stormwater and sanitary sewer systems are joined, according to the wastewater treatment plant website. Those combined systems — on B Avenue and Q Avenue — have “the potential to allow untreated wastewater combined with stormwater to discharge to Guemes Channel during extreme storm events.”
The wastewater treatment plant has an average daily flow of 1.89 million gallons per day and is permitted for up to 4.5 million gallons per day, according to a wastewater treatment plant report. During a 32-hour rainstorm Feb. 3-4, 2018, the plant released 1.7 million gallons of overflow into the channel via the combined sewer outfall, according to the report.
Once the new outfall is installed, two existing outfalls will be abandoned — the current wastewater treatment plant outfall, which carries treated wastewater to Guemes Channel; and the combined sewer outfall, which carries a mix of stormwater and untreated wastewater to the channel during heavy rains to keep the wastewater treatment plant from being overwhelmed.
With the new outfall, stormwater discharging into the channel is expected to be cleaner.
The Public Works department is also expected to spend another roughly $6 million on water system upgrades, including 1.3 million for a pipeline replacement and a $2 million waterline from Pass Lake. The rest of the money is going to other equipment upgrades.
The entirety of the budget, broken down by line item, is on www.anacorteswa.gov/827/Budget.
– Skagit Publishing staff contributed to this report
