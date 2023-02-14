The City of Anacortes is moving forward with its Consolidated Plan, a requirement for its use of the Community Development Block Grant funding.
The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The Consolidated Plan includes both a five-year strategic plan and a one-year action plan. It includes information on how the city will use its block grant funding, as well as how citizens can participate in discussion about the activities the grant funds.
The city's current five-year plan ends in June, according to city Director of Planning, Community and Economic Development Don Measamer.
Part of creating its next five-year plan is a public comment period, which opened Jan. 23, he said. That period closes Feb. 21.
The city also hosts two public hearings. The first was at the Feb. 6, and the second will be at the Feb. 27 council meeting.
The city's draft report is available at anacorteswa.gov/174/CDBG-Plans-Reports.
The city's draft plan outlines its goals with this funding, which include increasing and preserving affordable housing, providing support services to keep people from becoming homeless, as well as supporting efforts to reduce poverty and make sure low-income citizens have access to economic opportunity.
"The outcomes of these objectives will create a viable community of a diverse population where all can live and work in safe, suitable environments," the draft report reads.
As of now, the 2023 funding is expected to go to two sources: The Anacortes Housing Authority and the Anacortes Family Center.
The Housing Authority is set to receive about $100,000 to help with a reroofing project on its building at 508 Sixth St.
The Family Center will also receive money, depending on the total amount of the grant, Measamer said.
