The City of Anacortes will be giving back the Tommy Thompson Train back to the Thompson family, nine years after it was donated for a display.
A new plan for a static display was offered by Mayor Laurie Gere to the Council in June after letters from an attorney representing the family asked for it back, but council members were concerned about initial and ongoing costs of the display.
Council member Ryan Walters said the costs “are so substantial and significant, it’s not a plan that works for the city…and frankly, there is just no one that deserves this train more than the family.”
After a call was put forth for community donors for the project, no concrete commitments were received.
Headen Thompson, son of Tommy Thompson, asked the council on Monday to vote to return the train to the family, saying the city did not hold up its end of the agreement when the donation was made in 2012.
The train, a 1902 steam engine with three hand-built passenger cars, was restored and operated by Tommy Thompson as an amusement ride in Anacortes between 1979 and 1999, the year Thompson died. His family later donated the train to the city with the intention it would be publicly displayed.
“I personally observed the time, money and passion that went into the creation of the train and what was needed to care for it,” Headen Thompson said. The city does not have that same level of commitment to care for it as agreed, he said.
Tammy Guffey, a mayoral candidate, spoke during public comment in favor of returning the train to the family, though she said she heard from residents who wanted the train to stay.
“This is more than Anacortes history; this is a family’s history,” Guffey said. “I believe we return the train back to the family and let this matter rest so money, time and energy can go to the civil services that our city needs and deserves.”
Council member Matt Miller said he doesn’t believe “the city has the time, money or passion to continue forward.”
Council member Christine Cleland-McGrath said it was a testament to Tommy Thompson’s hard work that the train was operational.
“If it’s going to go anywhere, back to the family’s care is where it should be,” she said.
Mayor Laurie Gere addressed the Thompson family after the council voted unanimously to return the train.
“I want to offer my sincere apologies, for any pain and disrespect your family has felt in these awkward couple of years,” Gere said.
“This community has nothing but love for your family, the train and your father’s legacy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.