Final adoption of several changes to the structure of Anacortes’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee has been pushed back to next week as concerns were raised about the wording.
The changes, if adopted, would reduce the committee membership of those collecting the tax (e.g. hoteliers), from three to two, and those eligible to receive the tax (e.g. event organizers), from three to two. Two additional committee members who do not fit within the categories of tax collector or recipient but benefit from tourism promotion would fill those spots.
“This would enable local businesses that benefit from tourism promotion to also have a role on the committee,” said council member Ryan Walters.
In addition, the changes address the possibility of a conflict of interest on the committee, requiring members to recuse themselves from debate if such conflict of interest exists.
Pamela Allen, former owner of Anaco Bay Inn, disagreed with the wording.
“Anybody that is a hotel member or somebody who collects taxes is going to have a conflict of interest of some sort with this because they benefit from how this lodging tax is given out to different or various organizations,” Allen said.
From her own research, Allen saw no other Lodging Tax Advisory Committees with similar wording.
Walters, who is a former Skagit County civil deputy attorney, stood by the conflict of interest provision, saying he didn’t foresee the provision being used against membership of those collecting the tax because they aren’t the ones receiving the funds, he said.
“The conflict of interest provision as written is still protecting that public money from a member of the (Lodging Tax Advisory) committee who would be the recipient of the money,” he said.
