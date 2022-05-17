...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 5 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Western
Skagit County and Admiralty Inlet Area.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 8 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
City of Anacortes updating Shoreline Master Program plan
As the city works to update its Shoreline Master Program, some of the proposals residents can expect to see include changes to residential pier maintenance, vegetation conservation standards and aquaculture.
City Planning Manager Libby Grage and Alex Capron, environmental planner for Watershed Co., presented updates to the program.
Capron said residential pier maintenance is one area that needs change to meet current ecological standards. For example, in Flounder Bay, the piers exceed size requirements.
There also will be changes to vegetation conservation standards.
When trimming trees there will have to be a 75% crown retention, Capron said. Property owners will have to get a permit to trim their trees, and it will be ensured that proper trimming techniques are observed prior to and post activity.
Amendments also will affect aquaculture. The proposals aim to protect native population recovery and require that aquaculture cannot negatively affect water quality. Amendments also require documentation of potential noise and vehicular traffic.
Other changes to the Shoreline Master Program will include critical areas applicability, shoreline environment designation changes, accessory uses, codification process and sea-level rise.
The program is based on state law that was ratified in 1972, providing a framework for managing, accessing and protecting the state’s shoreline. That includes shorelines in Anacortes such as lakes like Little Cranberry, Heart and Whistle and marine shorelines such as Guemes, Fidalgo and Flounder bays, Grage said.
Jurisdiction of the marine shoreline goes back 200 feet from the high-tide watermark.
The program controls local land-use policies and regulations that are based on state law but tailored to local conditions.
A public hearing will be on Monday, May 23; a public comment period from June 1-22; followed by a City Council public hearing on Tuesday, June 21, with adoptions expected in late June or early July.
