The City of Anacortes is looking at updates to its utility discount program that will bring it up to date and potentially open it up to more people.
When it was established, the program used federal guidelines to determine who is eligible for a discount, Council member Ryan Walters said.
Those guidelines aren't published anywhere, though, so the city is looking at new ways to determine eligibility based on the area median income, he said.
It is also looking at offering discounts to residents of multifamily units, such as the Anacortes Family Center and the Anacortes Housing Authority. As of now, there is nothing in place for those residents to receive discounts, Walters said.
The discount program currently has 55 families enrolled. It offers a discount on all city utilities, including water, garbage and fiber internet.
The city is accepting public comment about updates as it works to create a new system, city Finance Director Steve Hoglund said.
Families would be required to apply every year to make sure they still meet the requirements for the program, Walters said.
At a time of high inflation, there are families who are really struggling, Council member Carolyn Moulton said. This program could help people pay their bills and remain in their homes even if they face financial setbacks.
