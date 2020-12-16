The Skookumchuck Wind Facility in Lewis and Thurston counties began operation in November and is the largest wind farm in Western Washington.
City Facilities Manager Russ Pittis said the city will reduce 16 million pounds of carbon dioxide emissions annually.
The agreement with PSE is for 20 years, he said.
The PSE Green Direct program is a way for governments and corporations to meet clean energy goals. Partners include the city of Olympia, King County, Sound Transit, Costco, REI and the Port of Seattle.
This program does not mean that a power line from the wind farm brings energy directly to Anacortes city buildings. Rather, the city is purchasing the amount of energy they use directly from the wind farm, and the city will be credited the difference of cost between the wind power and regular power.
Right now, the city is actually saving some money on its electricity, said Tyler O’Farrell, project manager of PSE’s Clean Energy Solutions.
In a press release, Mayor Laurie Gere said Green Direct is a big step in the city’s plan to reduce its carbon footprint.
“By moving the community and the Water Treatment Facility that serves 56,000 customers to operate solely on renewable energy, we are ensuring success for our residents and future generations to come,” she said.
