A part-time social worker and a part-time mental health worker are joining an outreach team with the City of Anacortes Community Paramedic program to reach people who are living on the streets and need a little extra help.

The positions, contracted through the Anacortes Family Center, are funded by a grant that the city and its Fire Department (which runs the Community Paramedic program) recently received. The funding, provided by the state and granted through the Association of Washington Cities, will fund the new positions until the end of June, AFD Chief Bill Harris said at a City Council meeting Jan. 18.


