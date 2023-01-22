A part-time social worker and a part-time mental health worker are joining an outreach team with the City of Anacortes Community Paramedic program to reach people who are living on the streets and need a little extra help.
The positions, contracted through the Anacortes Family Center, are funded by a grant that the city and its Fire Department (which runs the Community Paramedic program) recently received. The funding, provided by the state and granted through the Association of Washington Cities, will fund the new positions until the end of June, AFD Chief Bill Harris said at a City Council meeting Jan. 18.
They will join Steve Monrad, the city's community paramedic, on the Alternative Response Team. That team works alongside the AFD and the Anacortes Police Department when reaching out to those in need. That could mean they are in need of extra help with housing, mental health, substance abuse or medical health problems, Harris said.
The social worker will join the team for 20 hours a week and a mental health professional will join for 7.5 hours a week, Harris said. The social worker will achieve many things, including helping those in need navigate what can be a very confusing and difficult system to receive services, he said.
This grant only covers the funding for a short time, but it will allow the community paramedic and staff to figure out exactly what the needs are, council member Ryan Walters said. They may find that the social worker actually needs more hours or needs fewer, he said. This is the time to gather data, check out what the need is and then look at ways the city may be able to fund these positions on a more permanent basis, Walters said.
These positions are grant-funded right now, so this is a cost-free way for the city to look at this program and learn what is specifically needed here, he said.
Council member Christine Cleland-McGrath said she is also hoping for information on what resources are available here and what is needed. Sometimes, people reach out for resources, but they just aren't available, she said.
Multiple council members said they are looking forward to learning more as Monrad figures out a way to track data of who is being helped and how.
