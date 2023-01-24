The City of Anacortes will partner with the Samish Indian Nation when it comes to road improvements around D Avenue and 16th Street, where the tribe is putting in its early learning center.
The Samish Indian Nation has access to funding that the city does not, city Senior Engineering Technician Steve Lange said at the City Council meeting Monday.
The council approved an interlocal agreement with the tribe. The agreement helps the two partner to help fund and streamline projects that are of interest to both of them, Lange said.
Right-of-way improvements should be coming this fall or next spring, he said.
Improvements will make the street safer for those driving and for people visiting the early education center, Lange said.
Improvements may include bike lanes, with new striping and better pedestrian areas, he said.
Council member Ryan Walters asked that the city consider a school zone for the area, which fits with the early learning center and the nearby Samish Longhouse Preschool.
The tribe will also be improving a street next to its center that does not exist right now.
The Samish Indian Nation does not have a reservation and has always been a substantial partner for the city, Walters said.
This could lead to other improvement projects in town, too, that the city could not fund on its own, he said.
Walters abstained from the final vote because he worked on this project when he still worked for the Samish Indian Nation.
Council members Christine Cleland-McGrath, Bruce McDougall, Carolyn Moulton and Jeremy Carter approved the agreement. Council members Anthony Young and Amanda Hubik were absent.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
