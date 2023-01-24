The City of Anacortes will partner with the Samish Indian Nation when it comes to road improvements around D Avenue and 16th Street, where the tribe is putting in its early learning center.

The Samish Indian Nation has access to funding that the city does not, city Senior Engineering Technician Steve Lange said at the City Council meeting Monday.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.