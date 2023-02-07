Fidalgo Flats in Anacortes was built to be five stories tall under existing rules, but a moratorium was put in place after residents complained. The issue for height allowed for future building has not yet been resolved.
After years of discussion about building heights, the Anacortes City Council is planning to let a moratorium against 50-foot buildings expire, though the subject isn't quite closed yet.
In 2019, the city adopted a bonus height rule that would allow those people who were building housing units that were less than 600 square feet in size (like studio and one-bedroom apartments) build taller buildings. The goal then was to make sure there was a diversity in housing types to help with the city's housing problem, council member Ryan Walters said.
The rule only applies to the R4 Zone, which covers a good portion of the area between M Avenue and Commercial Avenue from 29th Street to 10th Street. The R4 Zone also includes the block between Q and R avenues from 22nd to 35th and some of that neighborhood between Commercial and V avenues and between 34th and 38th streets.
The standard height limit in that zone is 40 feet. The provisions allow a building to go to 50, if the developer meets the size requirement of the units or is building units specifically categorized as affordable housing, with rent prices that reflect that.
One developer used the bonus height rule to build a five-story building near 17th Street and O Avenue, causing some outcry from some members of the community.
The council then placed a ban on more tall buildings until it could look into the issue further.
That ban was renewed several times as first the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, and then the Planning Commission and council looked over eight different concepts that ranged from doing nothing to banning all tall buildings.
The city collected public comment from public hearings and through written comment.
It received many of such comments, both for and against the rules, Mayor Matt Miller said at Monday's City Council meeting.
After deliberations and taking those comments into account, the Planning Commission recommended that the council let the moratorium expire and again allow for tall buildings, as it decided in 2019.
The consultants who recently completed a Housing Action Plan for the city also recommended letting the moratorium expire as an incentive to bring more housing into the city.
The council agreed with that decision, though Walters suggested some changes in the code.
He wanted to talk about requiring more small units to allow for more housing for people who want to live on their own, and to change rules about rooftop decks. The decks are, right now, required so that the building can get in its required outside space. Some people and developers do not want those decks, so there should be other options, he said.
He also wanted to limit the places inside the R4 Zone that would allow for the bonus height provisions. Other council members expressed concern about that limit because the city is already divided into zones and doesn't need zones within zones, as Christine Cleland-McGrath said.
The council voted to direct staff to talk about the proposed changes from Walters and bring them back for discussion and public comment at a meeting before the moratorium expires on April 3.
Council members Jeremy Carter and Anthony Young voted against bringing back changes, saying the the council should just allow the moratorium to expire and move forward with the code as is, allowing for changes later if the council wants them.
Some council members talked about the work that has gone into discussing the height provisions and why they are supporting allowing them again.
Amanda Hubik said people are worried about losing small-town charm if tall buildings are put in. To her, that charm is already fading because many people who work here can't find affordable places to live.
Cleland-McGrath said this kind of development is necessary to keep the city going and that the R4 Zones are the right place for it.
She wants to see her kids be able to find housing here when they are grown and for her parents to be able to downsize when they are ready to do so. These regulations could help make both things possible, she said.
