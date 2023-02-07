Fidalgo Flats in Anacortes

Fidalgo Flats in Anacortes was built to be five stories tall under existing rules, but a moratorium was put in place after residents complained. The issue for height allowed for future building has not yet been resolved.

 By Colette Weeks

After years of discussion about building heights, the Anacortes City Council is planning to let a moratorium against 50-foot buildings expire, though the subject isn't quite closed yet.

In 2019, the city adopted a bonus height rule that would allow those people who were building housing units that were less than 600 square feet in size (like studio and one-bedroom apartments) build taller buildings. The goal then was to make sure there was a diversity in housing types to help with the city's housing problem, council member Ryan Walters said. 


