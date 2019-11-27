The City of Anacortes and the Fidalgo pool district are looking at options for working together on their goals of new recreational facilities for Anacortes.
The City Council and the Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center met on Nov. 19 about possibly partnering to combine the city’s proposed community center and the pool’s proposed aquatic center. Then, the pool district presented a letter of intent to the city to explore a partnership. The council voted Monday to accept.
The meeting came nearly two years into the pool district’s push for a new aquatic center, which is estimated to cost $28.4 million. A capital campaign intended to raise half of that through private donations is nearing the final stages, and the pool district commissioners were preparing to vote on whether to move ahead with a bond request to voters in February.
They ultimately decided to postpone pursuing the bond in favor of first exploring a partnership with the city.
So far, about $2.5 million has been raised for the proposed aquatic center, with additional grants and private donations pending, Campaign Director Renata Maybruck said this week.
At the Nov. 19 special meeting, members of the City Council, the pool board, parks and recreation and other key stakeholders discussed what a joint project would entail and how a partnership could logistically work.
In short, no one was quite prepared to answer the questions that arose throughout the discussion.
Some questions are: What kind of facilities would the project include? Would it be a joint building, or multiple sharing one site? What would the governance of the site look like? What are the needs of the community, and how can the facility plan for future needs? What kind of staffing would the facility require?
The city, meanwhile, has worked on program development and completed the preliminary concept design and community assessment for its community center, said Mayor Laurie Gere. That has been done in partnership with the Parks and Recreation Department, the Boys & Girls Club and the Anacortes School District.
The city has previously worked with the School District on the project with the idea of leasing the Cap Sante High School site at 22nd Street and J Avenue.
Gere emphasized the need for a community center that can serve all ages and said the pool’s location is ideal with close proximity to the Senior Activity Center and the schools. The city’s proposal for a community center includes a regulation gym for recreation needs, spaces for art, music and STEM programming and would house the Boys and Girls Club, which now occupies the City Hall basement.
Given the pool’s progress in fundraising and planning for a new facility, Commissioner Jeremy McNett said the board would have to talk with donors who have already contributed toward a new pool facility and publish the change, though he said comments from donors so far had been in support of a partnership with the city.
“If we need to go out and put things on hold … we do that,” he said. “The devil is in the details. We need to work on the details, and we can’t do that tonight.”
The details are plentiful.
City Councilman Ryan Walters said it is important to consider the future needs on Anacortes by looking at growth projections and researching community needs and which kinds of facilities will best serve them. But if the council has a chance to look into the subject more and discuss it, it could start by forming a subcommittee to address those questions, he said.
“I do think that a six-month timeline is appropriate to put together a plan for moving forward,” Walters said.
The timing of the meeting to pursue a joint project came two days before the pool board planned to vote on whether to present a bond in February.
Walters said a decision to move forward with a bond would make opportunities to work with the city more difficult.
“If we’re building two buildings and the pool bond fails, what then?” Walters said.
However, at the pool commissioners decided Thursday against seeking a bond at this time in favor of exploring a partnership with the city, but there are time pressures on that, as well.
“We would need some sort of a shared vision between the city and us by Feb. 28,” Commissioner David Way said. Feb. 28 is the last day the board could file for a bond to appear on the April ballot. Other commissioners suggested more time might be needed before moving forward with the city. But Way pointed out that waiting too long has its own risks.
“We need to pursue it, but I don’t want to derail everything that has happened to date,” Way said.
McNett had concerns about progress made on the pool proposal so far.
“We don’t have the funds, we do not have the partnerships to build the facility we want to build,” McNett said. “The only way to partner is to hit it hard with the city the next two months and make something happen.”
The estimated cost of construction on the city’s proposed community center building, as of July, is $9 million. The pool is trying to raise $28.4 million for its facility.
Gere told the School Board in March 2018 that a donor had pledged up to $5 million in matching funds, which is twice what the pool has raised thus far in its own capital campaign.
If the pool and city partner, Commissioner Andrew Olson said the pool intends to check in with each donor to the capital campaign and give them an opportunity to rescind their donation given the possible change in plans. Otherwise donations will be held in escrow.
Discussing the letter of intent from the pool, the Council decided to accept the letter and to direct staff to produce a framework agreement for moving forward, which may include a joint timeline and discussion of staff commitments. In the letter, the pool offered commissioners McNett and Olson and Executive Director of the Fidalgo pool and Fitness Center Mitch Everton to serve on a joint subcommittee.
