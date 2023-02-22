While vandalism of public restrooms is nothing new, representatives from the City of Anacortes, the Port of Anacortes and the Chamber of Commerce say that an increase in incidents has caused closures and may require more action.
The three organizations are discussing what to do about the problem.
The city maintains seven permanent restrooms. Those are seeing more use because other public restrooms in Anacortes have been closed because of vandalism and damage, according to staff.
The Washington Park upper campground restrooms are closed until March 31 and then will be open at all times from April 1 to Oct. 30 before closing again for the winter. The park's lower bathrooms are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the winter, with extended hours in the summer. The restrooms at Storvik Park are generally open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the winter, as are the ones at the Depot Arts and Community Center. Because of recent consistent vandalism, The Depot restroom is only open for winter right now.
Winter hours for the bathroom at Volunteer Park are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The restroom along the Tommy Thompson Trail is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and at the Heart of Anacortes is 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, the one at the Heart of Anacortes is closed indefinitely until repairs are made on hand railing damaged by recent vandalism.
In addition to the permanent restrooms, parks staff also maintain 15 portable restrooms through the summer months all over town.
A large amount of staff time is spent on restroom maintenance, said Nicole Johnston, the city's parks manager. Every time a staff member responds to a restroom complaint, it takes away from time they can spend on other programs, she said.
That time goes to cleaning, checking restrooms each day and restocking supplies, she said.
"We want them to be nice for people," Parks and Recreation Department Assistant Director Bob Vaux said.
There hasn't been a major uptick in damage in February, but there are more people taking part in outdoor recreation since the COVID-19 pandemic started, which is leading to more use of the restrooms.
There are also more people living here, which leads to more use, Vaux said.
A city Lodging Tax Advisory Committee grant helps pay for cleaners to clean the restrooms at the Tommy Thompson Trail, the Depot, the Heart of Anacortes and Washington Park every day, though staff members sometimes need to supplement that if a mess occurs during the day, Johnston said.
The staff cleans the Storvik Park and Volunteer Park restrooms daily and checks on the other restrooms.
The biggest issues have been vandalism and people who stay inside the restrooms all day or try to camp there overnight, she said. At times, police have been called to do wellness checks when people stay in the restrooms.
The chamber maintains restrooms next to the Visitor Information Center, Director Jesica Kiser said. They have an automatic lock and are only open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays, Kiser said. Recent damage and a waiting list for service has those restrooms out of order right now, she said.
Often, the staff would visit in the morning, when the lock turned off, and there would already be someone inside, or evidence that someone had stayed through the night or over the weekend.
"There has been a lot of damage," Kiser said.
Some people have broken the lock and removed the battery so it won't work, she said.
There have also been damages such as toilets ripped from the wall and waterlines cut from under the sink, Kiser said.
A cut line ended up flooding the entire bathroom, as well as the Department of Licensing next door.
Drug paraphernalia has been left on the ground and counters.
The chamber put up some security cameras, but they were stolen. So, the chamber put the cameras higher up, with cages and a floodlight.
Each call to an emergency cleaner or to have damage repaired adds to the costs, Kiser said. Now, the chamber is working with the port and the city on next steps, she said.
"We're talking about what is working and what isn't," she said.
One possibility is sweeps of the restrooms a few times a day, but the chamber lacks the staff to do that, Kiser said.
At the Port of Anacortes, some restrooms have been shut, but those at Seafarers' Memorial Park and the west side of Cap Sante Marina remain open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The port has seen similar problems, including drug use, purposeful clogging of toilets and people trying to live in restrooms, said John Dumas, director of operations.
The port's board recently asked Dumas and the staff to look at a plan of action of what to do next, he said. He expects more information on that to be discussed at the March 2 meeting.
