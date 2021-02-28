Access, Anacortes's high-speed broadband internet utility, is in the design process to extend the city’s fiber network to the west side of town.
As part of the process, stakes are being placed along the street right of way by the city's contractors. These stakes represent sites where parts of the fiber infrastructure will be placed later during the construction phase.
The planned infrastructure is designed to serve all residents within the geographic area. Roadwork will be required in order to extend the fiber through the west-end neighborhoods, according to a city announcement of the expansion. Foir more information, call CJ Jones at Access Anacortes Fiber Internet, 360-588-8300, option 2; or John Norris, the department’s outside plant coordinator, 360-770-4664.
Orders are being accepted for service. Sign up at fiber.cityofanacortes.org.
The utility expects high-speed broadband service will be available to every business and residence in Anacortes by the end of 2024.
Construction of the fiber backbone in three target areas — the Commercial Business District, Old Town and M Avenue — made the service available to 13% of potential business and residential customers, Access fiber manager Jim Lemberg said in December. Installation east of D Avenue to 41st Street boosted the number of potential customers to 30%.
Here’s the target leading to complete installation of Access’ fiber backbone, which each home and business connects to, by the end of 2024, according to Lemberg:
• By the end of 2021, installation of the backbone will be completed east of A Avenue to 41st Street. At this point, operating revenues are expected to fall short of operating expenses by just over $100,000, Lemberg said. And the city will begin using a $2.6 million line of credit to complete construction of the network — an amount not included in operating expenses, Lemberg said.
• In 2022, installation of the backbone will be completed from A Avenue to Anacopper Mine Road. At this point, operating revenues will exceed operating expenses, Lemberg said.
• In 2023, installation of the fiber backbone will continue westward.
• In 2024, installation will be completed along a corridor that follows Highway 20 eastward.
