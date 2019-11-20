The City of Anacortes is raising its property tax levy by 1%, but many property owners in Anacortes will see that portion of their bill actually drop in 2020, thanks to the expiration of the Anacortes Public Library’s levy.
The expiration of the library levy — 13.95 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation — will save the owner of a $428,200 home $57 a year, Finance Director Steve Hoglund said. (The average assessed property value in Anacortes is $428,200.)
This comes as the City Council voted Nov. 12 to raise the city’s property tax 1% for 2020, a move expected to generate an additional $51,774 for general government services, such as administration, fire, police and parks. The vote was 5-0. Council members Eric Johnson and Matt Miller were absent.
The 1% increase raises the city’s tax levy from $1.40 to $1.42 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation — a total increase of $6.02 annual increase for an averaged-value home.
The city is allowed by state law to raise its property tax 1% each year. Properties with increased assessed valuation pay more of that 1%, obviously, than properties with lower valuation. Some properties might be taken off the tax rolls, shifting some of the tax burden to other property owners.
With the 1% increase, property taxes will generate about $5.22 million in 2020 — up from $5.177 million in 2019, Hoglund said. Property taxes are the city’s single largest governmental revenue stream, according to Mayor Laurie Gere’s budget message in the 2019-20 biennial budget adopted at the end of 2018.
“I think it’s useful to point out when we consider the 1% property tax increase, as we do every year, that 1% is generally less than inflation,” Councilman Ryan Walters said in an earlier meeting. “So in real dollars, property taxes as a function of the city budget are generally going downward … Meanwhile, the city needs to provide services.”
Property taxes are considered a stable source of revenue, whereas sales tax revenue — another major revenue source for the city — fluctuates based on the economy and is less predictable.
The city had total revenues of $62.3 million in 2018 and total expenses of $55.5 million, for a balance of $6.8 million that was transferred to city reserves, according to Hoglund.
2019 Property Taxes
(per $1,000 of assessed valuation)
City of Anacortes: $1.40
Skagit County: $1.3439
Conservation Futures Fund: $0.0474
Medic 1 services: $0.4400
Fidalgo Park & Recreation District: $0.1194
Hospital District 2: $0.8697
Anacortes Port District: $0.2173
State levy: $2.4461
Anacortes School District: $2.4134
