The Anacortes City Council voted 5-1 Monday to approve a 1% increase in the city’s property tax, which means property owners will pay an average of $6.03 more in city property tax in 2021.
Finance Director Steve Hoglund told the council that the tax increase was necessary to help pay an expected $950,000 increase in wages and benefits for city employees next year. Most are set by contracts with collective bargaining units.
The proposed 2021 budget projects $72.6 million in expenditures and $69.7 million in revenue, according to Hoglund’s Nov. 16 budget presentation.
The city may rely on a $2.6 million commercial loan to make up a shortfall in the General Fund and tap its reserves to make up a $63,939 shortfall in Parks, Cemetery, Library and EMS. The commercial loan would be used to complete the backbone of the city’s Access broadband internet utility, Hoglund said.
The additional revenue generated from the property tax increase — $53,694 — is less than 6% of the increase in wages and benefits. All told, the city will collect $5.42 million in property taxes, up from $5.36 million which goes into the city’s General Fund to help pay for police, fire, parks, library and general government.
Judy Billings, a three-year resident of Anacortes, spoke against a tax increase.
“I think a lot of businesses are suffering, and now you want to put more on our property taxes? I think it would be much wiser if the city would cut in some areas, like employees, because a lot of other employees in this town have lost their jobs because of these lockdowns. … I think you need to look this over and find cuts instead of increasing our property taxes, which I feel are already very high.”
Councilman Matt Miller was the lone vote against the increase. He said it was the first time in his six years on the council that inflation was less than 1%.
“I normally vote and support this, but I have a hard time supporting this when inflation is less,” he said. “There’s a reason the state limits us (to 1%) increases, because we would keep increasing it and increasing it to make our obligations.”
Councilman Ryan Walters said property tax is a reliable source of revenue to fund essential services and that cities that don’t take the increase “find themselves in a hole.” Most years, the 1% increase doesn’t keep up with inflation, and if it’s skipped one year, there’s no way to make up the lost revenue.
The city was able to soften the economic blow from the pandemic earlier this year by freezing hiring and holding off on major equipment purchases and road improvements. But Hoglund said the second COVID-19 wave is expected to further affect economic recovery.
All told, 21 positions — 19 full-time and two part-time – went unfilled in 2020. Three of those are police officers, which are expected to be filled in 2021.
Revenue and expenditures for 2021 are close to 2019 levels.
“(This budget) is more conservative than what we were putting together a year ago, but there are a lot of unknowns,” Hoglund said.
The council also talked Monday about adding $500,000 in real estate excise tax revenue to the road maintenance fund for road improvements and continued talks about adding a social worker to the police department. Hoglund estimated the cost for that would be $90,000.
The City Council is expected to vote on the budget on Dec. 7.
