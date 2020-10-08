The City of Anacortes is inviting applications for appointment to the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee and the Library Board of Trustees.
To apply, submit a Talent Bank Application at https://anacorteswa.gov/FormCenter/Office-of-the-Mayor-4/Talent-Bank-Application-for-Public-Invol-43. Deadline is 5 p.m. Oct. 16.
The Lodging Tax Advisory Committee recommends allocations of the city’s lodging tax revenue; the city uses a portion of the revenue to promote tourism. Lodging tax revenue supports such events and venues as the Anacortes Museum, Anacortes Arts Festival, the Farmers Market, and Shipwreck Day.
The committee is comprised of representatives of lodging businesses, local organizations and a City Council member. The city is recruiting a representative from a lodging business for appointment to the committee.
The Library Board of Trustees discusses and adopts library policies with the library director, reviews the annual library budget, attends all regularly scheduled board meetings and other special meetings as needed, and attends library functions.
Ten city commissions, boards and committees are appointed by the mayor and City Council to set policies on the arts, civil service, forests, housing affordability, the library, lodging tax, museum, parks and recreation, planning and historical preservation. For meeting information, and agendas, go to www.anacorteswa.gov/agendacenter.
