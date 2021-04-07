The Anacortes City Council postponed until April 19 a public hearing on a proposed street vacation at the end of 11th Street at B Avenue.
Some 30 homeowners asked the city before the council meeting Monday to postpone the public hearing so they could get more information about the proposal.
A short section of 11th Street juts past B Street and in front of homes owned by the Ortman and Wynn families; the street end provides access to those homes. The families want the city to turn over ownership of the street end to them so they can protect access to their properties. In exchange, they propose granting an easement along the waterfront for future expansion of the Guemes Channel Trail.
The Ortmans have already granted a waterfront easement; an easement from the Wynns depends on the street vacation.
June Steen, a neighbor, said she supports expanding the Guemes Channel Trail but worries about the development potential of the Ortman and Wynn properties if the street end is vacated.
Jessica Guzik, another neighbor, echoed those concerns. “We’re interested in protecting the character of the neighborhood and not having more giant houses go up,” she said.
Contacted Tuesday in Phoenix, Arizona, Monty Ortman said he has no interest in acquiring the Wynn property to redevelop it. He said he once talked to Tom Wynn, who has since passed away, and told him that if he ever wanted to sell the property, “I’d take a look at it. But I’ve never talked about redeveloping it. Not at all.”
Mayo Earnest, who lives a block from the site, was walking her dog Tuesday morning at 11th and B. She said she wouldn’t be concerned about future development as long as it complies with zoning laws. She said when she and her husband bought their home, an adjacent property was undeveloped and bucolic. Four homes were later built there, she said.
Likewise, one of the neighbors opposed to the street vacation lives next to a vacant lot, which they could also acquire and develop, she said.
“It is what it is,” she said. “When you move into a neighborhood, you can’t have strong opinions like, ‘Don’t change a thing,’ because that’s not how the world works. As far as I’m concerned, we don’t think they are doing anything they shouldn’t do, and most of the neighbors feel that way.”
City Councilman Ryan Walters said Monday that the city could have done a better job of providing information to the public.
“I think we need to acknowledge that the public notice was defective in that it met the minimums, but those aren’t sufficient,” he said. “We must have a map, we must have an explanation that goes along with the minimum required pieces of information that goes in the notice of what is happening in this process. That’s definitely a lesson for this particular item, but it will be for the next one as well. It’s not sufficient to put out a public notice that has a bunch of legal descriptions that nobody can read. I think that led to a lot of angst in the neighborhood. We need to do a better job at the outset.”
Guemes Channel Trail expansion
The city and users of the Guemes Channel Trail envision a trail that stretches from Washington Park to March’s Point; the estimated cost of right of way acquisition and trail development is $6 million, according to project documents on the city’s website. Three of nine phases have been completed: Edwards Way to Lovric’s Sea-Craft, Sixth Street, and the Tommy Thompson Parkway — a total of 22,500 feet.
In the planning stage: 2,750 feet of trail at Ship Harbor; 4,150 feet of trail from Washington Park to the state ferry landing; 8,100 feet of trail from Lovric’s Sea-Craft to Sixth Street; 2,750 feet of trail from Sixth Street to the Tommy Thompson Parkway; and 5,800 feet of trail on March’s Point.
The most complicated stretch of trail is Lovric’s to Sixth Street. Lovric’s Sea-Craft President Florence Lovric told the Anacortes American in an earlier interview that she’s hesitant to allow the trail to cross her property because of trucks going in and out of the marina and shipyard.
Acquiring easements or rights of way to continue the trail from Lovric’s to Sixth Street involves working out agreements with Lovric’s, which operates a marina and shipyard; GEMS, which operates a commercial sea urchin operation; and Triton, which owns a commercial property that is currently unused.
