The Anacortes City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve a settlement with Puget Soundkeeper Alliance, ending a lawsuit over the city’s management of stormwater that flows into Guemes Channel and Fidalgo Bay.
Puget Soundkeeper alleged the city’s stormwater discharges violate the Clean Water Act. In the settlement, the city agrees to:
• Host annual training sessions conducted by the Department of Ecology for staff persons conducting the review of stormwater site plans for proposed development and construction inspections.
• Within six months, organize and put on a presentation, to be done annually, for students at Anacortes High School on stormwater pollution and prevention.
• Within 30 days, partner with the Skagit Conservation District to develop a new stormwater pollution prevention program for Anacortes elementary schools. This program will consist of seven presentations and will help students understand watersheds, sources of water pollution, and how to mitigate pollution in stormwater.
• Advertise twice a year the city’s spill hotline and procedures and requirements for reporting and responding to spills.
• Redo the City Hall parking lot and Q Avenue street crossing using with low-impact development standards — in the parking lot, using permable asphalt and installing a rain garden; on the street crossing, using bulb outs with permeable pavers.
• Pay $73,000 to cover Soundkeeper’s legal fees.
“This settlement agreement is a pretty good resolution for the City of Anacortes,” Councilman Ryan Walters said. “It concerns stormwater, (which is) really important for controlling pollution into Fidalgo Bay, into Guemes Channel, into all of the systems that we rely on for our food supply, including fishing and including near-shore habitat.”
Still, he also found it “a little bit difficult to stomach” because of the costs involved with both the lawsuit and the expenses connected to the settlement.
The almost $500,000 already spent in dealing with the lawsuit doesn’t include the unknown costs of meeting the settlement terms.
“It’s hard to say that this settlement is necessarily the best use of (city) money, but it does resolve the case for us, and it commits us to doing a bunch of good things, including building a (low-impact development) parking lot behind this building that will be useful for all the people that visit our downtown,” Walters said.
It will also be an opportunity to show what a low-impact development parking lot looks like, he said, and why it’s important to direct runoff so it can be cleaned through the ground rather than flowing directly into the ocean.
“The outcome in terms of what gets built on the ground and in terms of education are definitely good things. And resolving the lawsuit is definitely good for the City of Anacortes,” Walters said.
Councilman Matt Miller said he felt “shaken down” by Puget Soundkeeper, a nonprofit that enforces the Clean Water Act through legal action. According to the organization’s website, it has never lost a Clean Water Act enforcement case. It uses money paid in court judgments to fund environmental restoration projects.
Not all lawsuits result in court judgments. The group’s lawsuit against Friday Harbor pushed the town to move up its construction of a new wastewater treatment plant.
“We’re one of 170 entities that Puget Soundkeeper has filed lawsuits against,” Miller said. “Our procedures were good, they are going to be better. … I’m somewhat disappointed that later on we’re going to talk about a $400,000 hit — close to a half-million dollars — not to mention countless hours that the staff put in to resolve this. I can’t help but think that would have been better spent.”
City Attorney Darcy Swetnam said the city’s legal expenses to its outside law firm, Foster Garvey of Seattle, totalled $399,142. She said there is no cost estimate yet for the measures it has agreed to undertake in the consent decree.
To cover a funding shortfall blamed on the costs of the lawsuit, the council later authorized the transfer of $118,282 to the Stormwater Utility from the utility’s reserves, and authorized Stormwater to borrow $200,000 from the Water Utility.
Puget Soundkeeper sued the city on Dec. 5, 2018, in U.S. District Court, alleging the city failed to comply with its stormwater discharge permit. The lawsuit stated that the city’s Stormwater Management Program Plan — required by the permit — was deficient and resulted in “excess pollutants in municipal stormwater discharged to various waters.”
The lawsuit also alleged that the city’s stormwater plan fell short in reporting and monitoring and that the city failed to revise its development codes to minimize stormwater runoff as required. Cities must incorporate into their codes such techniques as rain gardens, pervious pavement and native vegetation to help filter stormwater runoff.
After the lawsuit was filed, the city hired a stormwater coordinator and included rain gardens, pervious pavement and native vegetation in the city’s 2019 Stormwater Management Plan.
Puget Soundkeeper attorney Katelyn Kinn said Friday the city was on a path to ensuring its stormwater discharges meet federal standards. “We wouldn’t be agreeing to this settlement if we didn’t think that,” she said.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.